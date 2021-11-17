Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 17 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

The greenback's intra-day 1-tick break of last Friday's high at 114.30 suggests corrective upmove from last Tuesday's bottom at 112.73 would head to 114.50/60 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below October's 3-year peak at 114.69 this week and yield a much-needed retreat later.

On the downside, only below 113.70/75 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement of aforesaid move towards 113.66, then 113.26/31.

After Tuesday's key U.S. retail sales, U.S. will later release 2nd-tier MBA mortgage applications, building permits and housing starts. However, we have a large number of Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session.