Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 16 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.17
The greenback's intra-day 1-tick break of last Friday's high at 114.30 suggests corrective upmove from last Tuesday's bottom at 112.73 would head to 114.50/60 after consolidation, however, loss of momentum would keep price below October's 3-year peak at 114.69 this week and yield a much-needed retreat later.
On the downside, only below 113.70/75 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement of aforesaid move towards 113.66, then 113.26/31.
US will release a slew of eco. data & today's retail sales is the most important indicator for the week. Street forecast for October m/m retail sales to come in at 1.2% vs prev. reading of 0.7%, a stronger-than-expected number would push US yields higher as well as the greenback.
