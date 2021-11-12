Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 12 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.03

The greenback's rally on Wednesday to 114.01 on upbeat U.S. inflation data together with rising U.S. Treasury yields and intra-day break above there confirms correction from October's 3-year peak at 114.69 has ended at 112.73 on Tuesday and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 114.44/50, then bring re-test of said top.

On the downside, only below 113.66 would dampen daily bullishness and risk stronger retracement to 113.40/50.

Data to be released later

Swiss producer/import price, EU industrial production, U.S. University of Michigan sentiment, and JOLTS Job openings.