Update Time: 12 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.03
The greenback's rally on Wednesday to 114.01 on upbeat U.S. inflation data together with rising U.S. Treasury yields and intra-day break above there confirms correction from October's 3-year peak at 114.69 has ended at 112.73 on Tuesday and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 114.44/50, then bring re-test of said top.
On the downside, only below 113.66 would dampen daily bullishness and risk stronger retracement to 113.40/50.
Data to be released later
Swiss producer/import price, EU industrial production, U.S. University of Michigan sentiment, and JOLTS Job openings.
