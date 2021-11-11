The greenback's rally on Wednesday to 114.01 on upbeat U.S. inflation data together with rising U.S. Treasury yields and intra-day break above there confirms correction from October's 3-year peak at 114.69 has ended at 112.73 on Tuesday and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 114.44/50, then bring re-test of said top. On the downside, only below 113.66 would dampen daily bullishness and risk stronger retracement to 113.40/50. No U.S. economic data is due out as U.S. markets and Canada are closed for Veterans Day and Remembrance Day holiday respectively. So one may expect intra-day trading to quieten down after European midday.

