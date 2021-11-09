Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 09 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 112.86
The greenback's fall below previous support at 113.26 to 113.09 yesterday on dollar's broad-based weakness and intra-day break below there suggests decline from October's 3-year peak at 114.69 remains in progress and further weakness towards 112.30/40 would be seen. However, oversold condition would keep price above 112.00/10 and yield a much-needed correction.
On the upside, only above 113.31 would indicate a temporary bottom has been made and risk stronger retracement to 113.66/70 later this week.
On the data front, U.S. will release core PPI n PPI at 13:30GMT plus redbook retail sales. We have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak, please refer to our EI page for details. Fed chair J. Powell will give pre-recorded opening remarks before virtual Conference on Diversity and Inclusing in Economics, Finance and Central Banking co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Board, Bank of Canada, Bank of England, and European Central Bank at 14:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady around 1.1600 after mixed sentiment data
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate in a tight range around 1.1600 on Tuesday. The data from the euro area showed that the ZEW's Economic Sentiment Index in Germany improved sharply in November but the Current Situation Index missed the market estimate by a wide margin.
GBP/USD rises towards 1.3600 despite Brexit woes
GBP/USD is rising towards 1.3600, rebounding firmly from two-month lows, despite a broad-based US dollar recovery. Brexit woes amid looming Article 16 trigger could threaten cable’s recovery. Powell, Bailey and US PPI awaited.
Gold: Path of least resistance appears up, $1834 still eyed
Gold price retreats from two-month highs, awaits US inflation figures.USD rebounds with Treasury yields, restricts gold’s bullish momentum.
Why Cardano price is ready for massive breakout that will outperform Bitcoin, Ethereum
Cardano price appears to be preparing for a massive rally that could see its token rise 30%. Although ADA has been consolidating in the past nine weeks, the token is just starting to reveal bullish intentions. Cardano price could outperform Bitcoin and Ethereum in the next rally as it sliced above a critical resistance trend line.
How to trade US inflation with EUR/USD, scenarios and levels to watch Premium
October's Inflation levels are critical for the Fed's rate hike timing after the taper decision. The dollar enters the decision in a balanced mode, allowing every tick up or down to matter. EUR/USD is set to move differently according to five scenarios.