Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 09 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 112.86

The greenback's fall below previous support at 113.26 to 113.09 yesterday on dollar's broad-based weakness and intra-day break below there suggests decline from October's 3-year peak at 114.69 remains in progress and further weakness towards 112.30/40 would be seen. However, oversold condition would keep price above 112.00/10 and yield a much-needed correction.

On the upside, only above 113.31 would indicate a temporary bottom has been made and risk stronger retracement to 113.66/70 later this week.

On the data front, U.S. will release core PPI n PPI at 13:30GMT plus redbook retail sales. We have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak, please refer to our EI page for details. Fed chair J. Powell will give pre-recorded opening remarks before virtual Conference on Diversity and Inclusing in Economics, Finance and Central Banking co-hosted by the Federal Reserve Board, Bank of Canada, Bank of England, and European Central Bank at 14:00GMT.