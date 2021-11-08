Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 08 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.51

Despite the greenback's retreat to 113.52 in New York yesterday, intra-day rebound to 113.86 suggests further choppy trading inside recent 114.69-113.26 range would continue ahead of today's U.S. jobs report release and above 114.00/05 may head to 114.27/31, however, said upper level would remain intact and yield pullback later.

On the downside, only a daily close below said 113.26 support would revive daily bearishness for weakness towards 113.01, then 112.70/80.

Data to be released today

Japan coincident index, leading indicators, machine tool orders.

Swiss unemployment rate and EU Sentix index on Monday.