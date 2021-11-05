Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 05 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.78

Despite the greenback's retreat to 113.52 in New York yesterday, intra-day rebound to 113.86 suggests further choppy trading inside recent 114.69-113.26 range would continue ahead of today's U.S. jobs report release and above 114.00/05 may head to 114.27/31, however, said upper level would remain intact and yield pullback later.

On the downside, only a daily close below said 113.26 support would revive daily bearishness for weakness towards 113.01, then 112.70/80

Economic data to be released on Friday

Australia AIG services index, Japan all household spending.

U.K. Halifax house prices, Germany industrial output, France industrial output, Italy retail sales, EU retail sales.

U.S. Non-Farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Canada employment change, unemployment rate, and Ivey PMI.