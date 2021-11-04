Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 04 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 114.03
Despite dollar's retreat from 114.44 (Monday) to 113.47 Tuesday, subsequent rebound and then intra-day marginal gain above Wed's post-FOMC high at 114.21 on renewed usd's strength further choppy trading above last Thursday's 2-week 113.26 bottom would continue with upside bias, above 114.44 would bring re-test of 114.69, break, 115.00 later.
On the downside, only a daily close below 113.73 risks weakness to 113.40/47 but 113.26 should hold.
Ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report, we have a slew of eco. data later today, please refer to our EI page for details.
Pay attention to weekly jobless claims and labor costs at 12:30GMT, a better-than-expected reading will push US yields higher and in turn, usd/yen also.
