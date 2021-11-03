Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 03 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.87

Despite the greenback's retreat from 114.44 (Monday) to 113.47 in Europe yesterday, subsequent rebound on renewed USD's strength to 114.00 (AUS) today suggests further choppy trading above last Thursday's 2-week bottom at 113.26 would continue, above 114.13 would yield re-test of 114.44, break extends towards October's 3-year 114.69 peak.

On the downside, only below 113.47 risks weakness to 113.26 but 113.01/05 should hold.

