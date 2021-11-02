Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 02 Nov 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 113.62

Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 3-year peak at 114.69 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 113.42 last Friday, then 113.26 yesterday on downbeat US GDP data suggests Medium Term upmove has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for stronger retracement to 112.70/80, however, near term loss of momentum would keep price above 112.40/50 and yield a much-needed rebound later this week.

On the upside, only above 114.31 would revive bullishness for one more rise towards 114.69, then 114.90/00 before correction occurs.

The Fed starts its 2-day FOMC meeting today n the only U.S. eco. data due out is redbook retail sales.