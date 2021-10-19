Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 19 Oct2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 114.02

As intra-day dollar's broad-based weakness on return of risk sentiment has pushed price briefly below 114.00 sup, suggesting recent uptrend has made a temporary top at Friday's 3-year peak and consolidation with downside bias remains for a correction, near term oversold condition would keep price above 113.34.

On the upside, only above today's 114.35 high signals pullback has ended and heads to 114.74 later.

US will release a slew of second-tier eco. data n we also have a number of Fed officials scheduled to speak later today, pls refer to our EI page for details.