Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 11 Oct2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 112.89
Dollar's intra-day impressive rally above Friday's post-NFP New York high at 112.25 to a 2-1/2 year peak at 112.84 on active cross-selling in yen suggests price would head to 113.25/35, overbought condition should cap dollar below 113.50.
Only a daily close below 112.25 (now sup) signals temporary top is in place and may risk stronger retracement to 112.90/00.
Data to be released today
Japan machine tool orders.
UK NIESR GDP estimate, Italy industrial output.
US Market Holiday and Canada Market Holiday on Monday.
