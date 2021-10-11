Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 11 Oct2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 112.89

Dollar's intra-day impressive rally above Friday's post-NFP New York high at 112.25 to a 2-1/2 year peak at 112.84 on active cross-selling in yen suggests price would head to 113.25/35, overbought condition should cap dollar below 113.50.

Only a daily close below 112.25 (now sup) signals temporary top is in place and may risk stronger retracement to 112.90/00.

Data to be released today

Japan machine tool orders.

UK NIESR GDP estimate, Italy industrial output.

US Market Holiday and Canada Market Holiday on Monday.