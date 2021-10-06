Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 Oct2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 111.57

Despite the greenback's fall from last Thursday's fresh 19-month peak at 112.07 to 110.83 in New York on Monday, subsequent strong rebound in tandem with U.S. yields and cross-selling in jpy suggests the first leg of correction has possibly ended and consolidation with upside bias is seen for gain towards 111.81, reckon 111.95/00 would remain intact and yield retreat later this week.

On the downside, only below 110.88 would revive bearishness for stronger retracement of Medium Term uptrend towards 110.79, then 110.54 before prospect of a rebound.

On the data front, U.S. will release MBA mortgage applications n then ADP private employment change, a stronger-than-expected read will push the greenback higher. We also have Atlanta Fed President Bostic (voter) speaking at 13:00GMT and then 15:30GMT.