Daily markets outlook on major

Update Time: 30 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 111.86

Although dollar's retreat from intra-day 1-1/2 year peak at 112.05 suggests recent uptrend has made a temporary top and consolidation is in store, as long as 111.22 holds, daily bullishness remains for Medium Term upmove to resume and head towards 112.50/55, loss of momentum would cap price below 112.70/80 and yield a much-needed correction early next week.

Only a daily close below 111.06 risks stronger retracement towards 110.79 before prospect of rebound tomorrow.

Data to be released on Thursday

New Zealand building permits, NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Japan industrial output, retail sales, construction orders, housing starts, China NBS manufacturing PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Australia building permits.

Germany import prices, France consumer spending, CPI, producer prices, Swiss KOF indicator, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, CPI, Italy unemployment rate, CPI, U.K. GDP, current account, EU unemployment rate.

U.S. GDP, PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Chicago PMI.