Update Time: 23 Sept 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.91
Yesterday's rally from 109.13 (Asia) to 109.89 after Fed's hawkish tilt, then intra-day cross-inspired break above there suggests re-test of 110.07 would be seen, break signals correction from September's 110.44 peak has ended and yields further gain to 110.15.
Only below 109.60/64 'prolongs' broad sideways swings and may yield weakness to 109.42, break, 109.12/13 later.
U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to weekly jobless claims, continued jobless claims, then Markit services n mfg PMIs, a better-than-expected reading will spur more USD buying.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
