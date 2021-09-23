Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 23 Sept 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 109.91

Yesterday's rally from 109.13 (Asia) to 109.89 after Fed's hawkish tilt, then intra-day cross-inspired break above there suggests re-test of 110.07 would be seen, break signals correction from September's 110.44 peak has ended and yields further gain to 110.15.

Only below 109.60/64 'prolongs' broad sideways swings and may yield weakness to 109.42, break, 109.12/13 later.

U.S. will later release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to weekly jobless claims, continued jobless claims, then Markit services n mfg PMIs, a better-than-expected reading will spur more USD buying.