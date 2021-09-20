Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 20 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.71
Dollar's selloff from Tuesday's high at 110.15 to 109.53 due to the release of soft U.S. inflation data suggests early upmove from 109.12 has ended at 110.44 in Sep and intra-day break below there suggests bearishness is retained for a re-test of aforesaid support, break would extend decline from August's peak at 110.79 marginally, however, support at 108.73 should remain intact and yield rebound later.
On the upside, only above 109.60/63 would indicate a temporary low has been made and risk stronger retracement to 109.99/00, then 110.15/20 later.
Data to be released later
New Zealand Westpac consumer survey, Japan market holiday, China market holiday.
U.K. Rightmove house price , Germany producer prices.
U.S. NAHB housing market index on Monday.
