Update Time: 13 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.12

Despite last Thursday's cross-inspired decline to 110.63 in New York due to safe-haven yen buying, subsequent rebound to 109.99 Friday and intra-day break above there suggests the pullback from Wednesday's peak at 110.44 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for a re-test of said resistance, break would extend recent upmove from 109.12 towards 110.70/80.

On the downside, only below 109.80 would indicate a temporary top has been made instead and risk weakness towards 109.63 later this week.

Data to be released today

New Zealand food price index, Japan corporate goods price.

Germany wholesale price index.

U.S. Federal budget on Monday.