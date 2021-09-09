Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 09 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.91
Dollar's intra-day decline due to active safe-haven yen buying on continued weakness in global stocks suggests recent erratic rise has made a temporary top at Wednesday's 3-1/2 week peak at 110.44 and below 109.60 sup would bring further weakness towards 109.42, however, reckon 109.12 should remain intact.
On a daily close above 110.15 signals pullback is over, outlook would improve for re-test of 110.44, then gain towards August's peak at 110.79 later next week.
U.S. will later release weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims.
Last but not least, we have an army of Fed officials (8 in total!)
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
