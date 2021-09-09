Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 09 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.91

Dollar's intra-day decline due to active safe-haven yen buying on continued weakness in global stocks suggests recent erratic rise has made a temporary top at Wednesday's 3-1/2 week peak at 110.44 and below 109.60 sup would bring further weakness towards 109.42, however, reckon 109.12 should remain intact.

On a daily close above 110.15 signals pullback is over, outlook would improve for re-test of 110.44, then gain towards August's peak at 110.79 later next week.

U.S. will later release weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims.

Last but not least, we have an army of Fed officials (8 in total!)