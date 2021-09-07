Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 07 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.97
Despite the greenback's gain to 110.41 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 109.60 in New York on Friday following the release of poor U.S. non-farm payrolls suggests recent upmove from 109.12 has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 109.42. However, said bottom should hold on 1st testing and yield a much-needed recovery later.
On the upside, only above 110.41 would revive bullishness for a re-test of August's peak at 110.79, break needed to extend uptrend from 108.73 (August) towards 110.90/00 later.
Although U.S. markets will re-open after Mon's Labor Day holiday, as no eco. data is due out, traders may take cue to movement in U.S. stocks and U.S. yields.
