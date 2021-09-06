Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.89

Despite the greenback's gain to 110.41 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 109.60 in New York on Friday following the release of poor U.S. non-farm payrolls suggests recent upmove from 109.12 has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 109.42. However, said bottom should hold on 1st testing and yield a much-needed recovery later.

On the upside, only above 110.41 would revive bullishness for a re-test of August's peak at 110.79, break needed to extend uptrend from 108.73 (August) towards 110.90/00 later.

Data to be released this week

Germany industrial orders, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU Sentix index on Monday.

Markets in U.S. and Canada are closed for holiday.