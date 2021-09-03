Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 03 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.95

Despite the greenback's gain to 110.41 in Europe on Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 109.89 in New York following the release of poor U.S. private payrolls and then to 109.80 today on news of Japan PM stepping down suggests recent upmove from 109.12 has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 109.60, then 109.42. However, said bottom should hold on 1st testing and yield a much-needed recovery later.

On the upside, only above 110.41 would revive bullishness for a re-test of August's peak at 110.79, break needed to extend uptrend from 108.73 (August) towards 110.90/00 later.

Data to be released on Friday

Australia AIG construction index, services, PMI, Kapan services PMI, China caixin services PMI.

France budget balance, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, retail sales, U.K. Markit services PMI.

U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, Markit services PMI, ISM non-manufacturing PMI, and Canada labor productivity.