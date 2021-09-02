Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 02 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.00

Despite the greenback's gain to 110.41 in Europe yesterday, subsequent selloff to 109.89 in New York following the release of poor U.S. private payrolls suggests recent upmove from 109.12 has made a temporary top there and consolidation with downside bias remains for weakness to 109.60, then 109.42. However, said bottom should hold on 1st testing and yield a much-needed recovery later.

On the upside, only above 110.41 would revive bullishness for a re-test of August's peak at 110.79, break needed to extend uptrend from 108.73 (August) towards 110.90/00 later.

Ahead of Friday's blockbuster U.S. NFP, U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details, pay attention to weekly jobless claims, continued jobless claims, then durable goods and factory orders.

We also have Atlanta Fed President Bostic n S. Francisco Fed's Daly (both 2021 FOMC voters) speaking at 17:00GMT n 19:00GMT respectively.