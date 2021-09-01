Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 01 Sept 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.35
The greenback's rally from Tuesday's low at 109.42 to 110.12 yesterday and yesterday's break above there in tandem with rising U.S. yields and cross-selling in jpy suggests further choppy trading above last Tuesday's low at 109.12 would continue with upside bias and above reaction high at 110.22 would bring stronger retracement of near term decline from 110.79 (Aug) towards 110.54.
On the downside, only below 109.88 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk weakness to 109.63/66, then 109.42.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to ADP private payrolls, then Markit mfg PMI n later ISM mfg PMI. Atlanta Fed President Bostic (voter) will speak at a virtual event at 16:00GMT.
