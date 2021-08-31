Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 31 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.86

The greenback's rally from Tuesday's low at 109.42 to 110.12 yesterday and yesterday's break above there in tandem with rising U.S. yields and cross-selling in jpy suggests further choppy trading above last Tuesday's low at 109.12 would continue with upside bias and above reaction high at 110.22 would bring stronger retracement of near term decline from 110.79 (August) towards 110.54.

On the downside, only below 109.88 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk weakness to 109.63/66, then 109.42.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data later today, please refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to Chicago PMI at 13:45GMT and then Conference Board consumer confidence at 14:00GMT, market forecast for both data is a lower reading, so if actual data come in as per street estimate or weaker, then one can expect more usd's weakness.