Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 31 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.86
The greenback's rally from Tuesday's low at 109.42 to 110.12 yesterday and yesterday's break above there in tandem with rising U.S. yields and cross-selling in jpy suggests further choppy trading above last Tuesday's low at 109.12 would continue with upside bias and above reaction high at 110.22 would bring stronger retracement of near term decline from 110.79 (August) towards 110.54.
On the downside, only below 109.88 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk weakness to 109.63/66, then 109.42.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data later today, please refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to Chicago PMI at 13:45GMT and then Conference Board consumer confidence at 14:00GMT, market forecast for both data is a lower reading, so if actual data come in as per street estimate or weaker, then one can expect more usd's weakness.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades around three-week highs amid strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1820, at the highest since early August. Eurozone CPI beat estimates with 3% YoY and Core CPI hit 1.6%. The dollar is sliding amid the Fed's dovishness and end-of-month flows.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.38, benefiting from fresh dollar selling. The market mood remains upbeat after the Fed and despite weak Chinese data. Markets are also shrugging off Brexit concerns and elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD bulls retain control above $1,800, near multi-week tops
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence support on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from near four-week tops.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.