Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 30 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.82
The greenback's rally from Tuesday's low at 109.42 to 110.12 yesterday and yesterday's break above there in tandem with rising U.S. yields and cross-selling in jpy suggests further choppy trading above last Tuesday's low at 109.12 would continue with upside bias and above reaction high at 110.22 would bring stronger retracement of near term decline from 110.79 (Aug) towards 110.54.
On the downside, only below 109.88 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk weakness to 109.63/66, then 109.42.
Data to be released later
Japan retail sales, Australia business inventories.
Swiss KOF indicator, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI.
Canada current account, U.S. pending home sales and Dallas Fed business index on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.18 after Powell's dovishness, ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, holding onto gains achieved after Fed Chair Powell refrained from signaling imminent tapering of bond buys. The bank creates $120 billion/month. German CPI is up next.
GBP/USD trades around 1.3750 amid weaker USD
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3750, little changed on Monday, a UK bank holiday. It advanced to this level after Fed Chair Powell indicated no imminent tightening and the dollar dropped across the board. Concerns about Brexit-related shortages and high UK covid cases weigh on sterling.
XAU/USD bounces-back towards $1820 amid light trading
Gold price is recovering from fresh session lows of $1812 reached in the last hour, although remains well off the four-week highs of $1823.
Shiba Inu correction still not over, more pain yet to come for SHIB
Shiba Inu is awaiting a 7% drop after losing a quarter of its value from its swing high on August 17. The risk is skewed to the downside, as a prevailing chart pattern suggests that SHIB still has room to fall.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.