Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 26 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.18

The greenback's rally from Tuesday's low at 109.42 to 110.12 yesterday and intra-day break above there in tandem with rising U.S. yields and cross-selling in JPY suggests further choppy trading above last Tuesday's low at 109.12 would continue with upside bias and above reaction high at 110.22 would bring stronger retracement of near term decline from 110.79 (Aug) towards 110.54.

On the downside, only below 109.88 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk weakness to 109.63/66, then 109.42.

Data to be released on Thursday

Australia capital expenditure, building capex.

Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, Swiss non-farm payrolls, France business climate, Italy industrial sale.

U.S. GDP, Core PCE prices, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada average weekly earnings.