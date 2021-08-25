DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major

Update Time: 25 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.

Despite esterday's cross-inspired brief break of prev. 109.49 sup to 109.42 (New York), subsequent bounce in tandem with US yields to 109.75, then intra-day gain to 109.86 suggests pullback from last week's 110 .22 high over, above needed to head to 110.50/54.

Turn cautious buyer on dips for 110.20 as only below 109.42 may risk weakness towards 109.12.

​U.S. will release durable goods at 12:30GMT n later we have S. Francisco Fed President Daly (voter) participating at an academic event at 17:00GMT.



