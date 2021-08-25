DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major
Update Time: 25 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
Despite esterday's cross-inspired brief break of prev. 109.49 sup to 109.42 (New York), subsequent bounce in tandem with US yields to 109.75, then intra-day gain to 109.86 suggests pullback from last week's 110 .22 high over, above needed to head to 110.50/54.
Turn cautious buyer on dips for 110.20 as only below 109.42 may risk weakness towards 109.12.
U.S. will release durable goods at 12:30GMT n later we have S. Francisco Fed President Daly (voter) participating at an academic event at 17:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tops 1.1750, shrugging off weak German data
EUR/USD has turned higher on the day, topping 1.1750 after falling earlier in response to German IFO Business Climate, which missed with 99.4 points. The dollar is paring losses it suffered in previous days and ahead of Durable Goods Orders.
GBP/USD stabilizes under 1.3750 as the dollar looks for direction
GBP/USD is trading below 1.3750 but off the lows, as the US dollar stabilizes. Rising Delta covid variant concerns and anxiety ahead of Fed’s Jackson Hole Symposium keep investors away from the higher-yielding pound. US data in focus.
XAU/USD bulls remain hopeful while above $1792
Gold price drops as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid cautious mood. Treasury yields retreat ahead of the key Fed event this week. Gold to stay in consolidation ahead of Jackson Hole.
Shiba Inu prepares for further losses as SHIB bulls lose control
Shiba Inu price dropped over 11% since August 24 after slicing below a critical support trend line. The governing technical pattern suggests that SHIB is vulnerable to further collapse.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.