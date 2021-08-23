Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 23 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.96
Despite the greenback's strong rebound from Monday's low at 109.12 to 110.22 in Asia today, subsequent sharp retreat in tandem with U.S. yields suggests further choppy trading below August's peak at 110.79 would continue with downside bias and below 109.49 would bring weakness to 109.12, however, August's bottom at 108.73 should hold on first testing.
On the upside, only above 110.22 would revive bullishness for gain towards 110.54, then 110.79 early next week.
Data to be released next week
Australia manufacturing PMI, services PMI, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI.
France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, consumer confidence, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, CBI trends orders.
U.S. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI and existing home sales on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
