Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 20 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.62

Despite the greenback's strong rebound from Monday's low at 109.12 to 110.22 in Asia today, subsequent sharp retreat in tandem with U.S. yields suggests further choppy trading below August's peak at 110.79 would continue with downside bias and below 109.49 would bring weakness to 109.12, however, August's bottom at 108.73 should hold on first testing.

On the upside, only above 110.22 would revive bullishness for gain towards 110.54, then 110.79 early next week.

Data to be released on Friday

U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, PSNB, PSNCR, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI, Germany producer prices.

Canada retail sales and new housing price index.