Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 20 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.62
Despite the greenback's strong rebound from Monday's low at 109.12 to 110.22 in Asia today, subsequent sharp retreat in tandem with U.S. yields suggests further choppy trading below August's peak at 110.79 would continue with downside bias and below 109.49 would bring weakness to 109.12, however, August's bottom at 108.73 should hold on first testing.
On the upside, only above 110.22 would revive bullishness for gain towards 110.54, then 110.79 early next week.
Data to be released on Friday
U.K. Gfk consumer confidence, PSNB, PSNCR, retail sales, Japan nationwide CPI, Germany producer prices.
Canada retail sales and new housing price index.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
EUR/USD falls back toward yearly lows on dollar strength
EUR/USD has resumed its downfall, sliding toward the 2021 trough of 1.1666. The dollar is taking a break from its gains led by fears of tapering from the Federal Reserve and rising COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.36 after weak UK data
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.36, under pressure after the UK reported a plunge of 2.5% in Retail Sales, far worse than expected. The dollar is benefiting from safe-haven flows. Speculation about Fed tapering continues.
XAU/USD braces for a bumpy road to $1,835
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high amid US dollar pullback. Mixed catalysts confuse market players and the USD bulls. Virus woes remain on the table but stimulus, vaccines and China offer recent filters.
Cardano catches up with Solana and Terra as ADA hits new all-time high
The Crypto community's interest in Cardano hit a peak ahead of its smart contract functionality launch. The third-largest crypto by market capitalization, ADA's price is up nearly 20% in the past day, and it is currently in the price discovery mode.
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?