Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 18 Aug2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.65

Dollar cross-inspired selloff from last Wednesday's 1-month peak at 110.79 to as low as 109.12 on Monday suggests early upmove from 108.73 (Aug low) has ended there and downside bias remains for further weakness, break of 108.73 needed to extend weakness towards 108.35 later this week.

On the upside, only above 109.75 signals temporary low is made and may risk stronger gain to 110.03.

U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to U.S. CPI, a higher-than-expected reading would push the greenback higher.

Last but not least, the Fed will later release previous FOMC minutes at 18:00GMT, a hawkish sounding minutes will obviously trigger usd buying.