Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 18 Aug2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.65
Dollar cross-inspired selloff from last Wednesday's 1-month peak at 110.79 to as low as 109.12 on Monday suggests early upmove from 108.73 (Aug low) has ended there and downside bias remains for further weakness, break of 108.73 needed to extend weakness towards 108.35 later this week.
On the upside, only above 109.75 signals temporary low is made and may risk stronger gain to 110.03.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to U.S. CPI, a higher-than-expected reading would push the greenback higher.
Last but not least, the Fed will later release previous FOMC minutes at 18:00GMT, a hawkish sounding minutes will obviously trigger usd buying.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
