Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 17 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.34

Dollar cross-inspired selloff from last Wednesday's 1-month peak at 110.79 to as low as 109.12 yesterday suggests early upmove from 108.73 (August low) has ended there and downside bias remains for further weakness, break of 108.73 needed to extend weakness towards 108.35 later this week.

On the upside, only above 109.75 signals temporary low is made and may risk stronger gain to 110.03.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Japan tertiary industry activity.

U.K. claimant count, ILO unemployment rate, employment change, average weekly earnings, EU construction output, employment, GDP.

Canada housing starts, U.S. retail sales, redbook, industrial production, capacity utilization, manufacturing output, industrial production, business inventories, NAHB housing market index and New Zealand GDT price index.