Update Time: 16 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.36

Despite the greenback's selloff to a 2-month trough at 108.73 in August, subsequent rally to 110.79 last Wednesday on USD's continued strength suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospect of retreat later.

On the downside, only below 109.19 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk weakness to 109.07, then bring re-test of said support, break would extend to 108.50/60.

Economic calendar in the U.S. is very light with New York Fed mfg index being the only data due out at 12:30GMT.