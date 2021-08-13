Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 13 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.27

Despite the greenback's selloff to a 2-month trough at 108.73 last Wednesday, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report and intra-day break above there suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospect of retreat later.

On the downside, only below 109.41 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk weakness to 109.07, then bring re-test of said support, break would extend to 108.50/60.

Data to be released on Friday

New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Japan tertiary industry activity.

France ILO unemployment rate, CPI, Germany wholesale price index, Swiss producer/import price, EU trade balance.

U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.