Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 13 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.27
Despite the greenback's selloff to a 2-month trough at 108.73 last Wednesday, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report and intra-day break above there suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospect of retreat later.
On the downside, only below 109.41 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk weakness to 109.07, then bring re-test of said support, break would extend to 108.50/60.
Data to be released on Friday
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, Japan tertiary industry activity.
France ILO unemployment rate, CPI, Germany wholesale price index, Swiss producer/import price, EU trade balance.
U.S. import prices, export prices and University of Michigan sentiment.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles below 1.1750 amid cautious market mood
EUR/USD is hovering below 1.1750 amid a cautious market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. The dollar retreats with the Treasury yields ahead of US Prelim Consumer Sentiment data.
GBP/USD under pressure below 1.3800 despite US dollar pullback
GBP/USD is under pressure, trading below 1.3800 despite a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
XAU/USD remains focused on $1767 upside target
Gold price is easing back towards $1750, having refreshed four-day highs at $1760 in the last hours. Despite the minor pullback, the bullish potential in gold price remains intact amid the ongoing weakness in the Treasury yields, which remains a drag on the US dollar.
Litecoin price escapes selling pressure, LTC aims for $190
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Litecoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where LTC could be heading next after breaking crucial resistance.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.