Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 12 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.40
Despite the greenback's selloff to a 2-month trough at 108.73, last Wednesday, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report and intra-day break above there suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospecting of retreat later.
On the downside, only below 109.41 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk weakness to 109.07, then bring re-test of said support, a break would extend to 108.50/60.
Data to be released on Thursday
U.K. RICS housing price balance, GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance, Italy trade balance, EU industrial production.
U.S. jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, and PPI.
