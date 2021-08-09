Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 09 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.20
Despite the greenback's selloff yesterday to a 2-month trough at 108.73 at New York open on the release of poor U.S. ADP data, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospecting of retreat later.
On the downside, only below 108.88 would indicate an aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk re-test of said support, a break would extend to 108.50/60.
Data to be released today:
China PPI, CPI, Swiss unemployment rate.
Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, EU Sentix index.
U.S. JOLTS job openings on Monday.
