Update Time: 09 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.20

Despite the greenback's selloff yesterday to a 2-month trough at 108.73 at New York open on the release of poor U.S. ADP data, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospecting of retreat later.

On the downside, only below 108.88 would indicate an aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk re-test of said support, a break would extend to 108.50/60.

Data to be released today:

China PPI, CPI, Swiss unemployment rate.

Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account, EU Sentix index.

U.S. JOLTS job openings on Monday.