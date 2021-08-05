Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 05 Aug 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.61
Despite the greenback's selloff yesterday to a 2-month trough at 108.73 at New York open on the release of poor U.S. ADP data, subsequent rally to 109.67 on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve's Clarida, then 109.75 today suggests recent decline has made a temporary low there and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.10/20, however, overbought condition would keep price below 110.50/60.
On the downside, only below 108.88 would indicate aforesaid recovery has ended instead and risk re-test of said support, break would extend to 108.50/60.
U.S. will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to the usual weekly jobless claims and continued jobless claims at 12:30GMT. Fed Governor Waller (voter) will speak on "Central Bank Digital Currency" before an virtual event at 14:00GMT.
