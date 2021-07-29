Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 29 July 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.79

Yesterday's fall from 110.28 following dovish comments by J. Powell at post-FOMC presser to 109.69 today suggests choppy trading below last week's high at 110.59 would continue and intra-day broad-based USD's weakness would pressure price to 109.59, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon Jul's bottom at 109.07 should remain intact and yield rebound.

Only a daily close above 110.00 would bring another rise to 110.28, however, 110.59 should hold from here.

Now that the key FOMC is out of the way, traders will focus on U.S. eco. data, today we have a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details and pay attention to Q2 GDP, Q2 PCE, initial jobless claims n continued jobless claims at 12:30GMT.