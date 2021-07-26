Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 26 July 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.16

Despite dollar's selloff to a 7-week trough at 109.07 last Monday due to risk-averse buying in jpy, subsequent strong rebound to 110.58 on Friday suggests decline from July's peak at 111.65 has ended there and consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 110.97/00, however, resistance at 111.18 would remain intact and yield retreat.

On the downside, only below 109.54 would indicate aforesaid correction has ended instead and risk stronger weakness to 109.34 later this week.

Data to be released later

New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI.

Germany import prices, Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations.

U.S. building permits, new home sales and Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.