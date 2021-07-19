Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 19 July 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.89
Despite the dollar's rally from last July's 3-week trough at 109.54 to 110.69 last Wednesday, subsequent selloff to 109.94 Wednesday on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish testimony, then 109.72 Thursday suggests said correction has ended and consolidation with downside bias remains for a re-test of said support, a break would extend recent decline to 109.30 before the prospect of a rebound.
On the upside, only above 110421 would indicate a temporary low has been made and risk stronger retracement to 110.69.
Data to be released today
U.K. Rightmove house price, EU construction output.
U.S. NAHB housing market index on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
