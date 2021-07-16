Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 16 July 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.14
Despite the dollar's rally from last Thur's 3-week trough at 109.54 to 110.69 in Asia yesterday, subsequent selloff to 109.94 Wednesday on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish testimony, then 109.72 yesterday suggests said correction has ended and consolidation with downside bias remains for a re-test of said support, a break would extend recent decline to 109.30 before the prospect of a rebound.
On the upside, only above 110421 would indicate a temporary low has been made and risk stronger retracement to 110.69.
Data to be released on Friday
New Zealand manufacturing PMI, CPI, Japan interest rate decision, Italy trade balance, global trade balance, EU trade balance, HICP, Canada housing starts, wholesale trade, U.S. retail sales, business inventories, and University of Michigan sentiment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.18 amid mixed market mood
EUR/USD has stabilized around 1.18, moving above the lows that were triggered by concerns about inflation and the Delta variant. Final Eurozone CPI came out at 1.9% as expected. US consumer figures are awaited.
GBP/USD bounces off 1.38 ahead of US data
GBP/USD is rising toward 1.3850, quickly recovering from a dip under 1.38. Investors await US retail sales and consumer sentiment. Hawkish BOE comments support sterling ahead of Britain's reopening on Monday.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
US June Retail Sales Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to previous releases
US Retail Sales is expected to decline for second straight month in June. Correlation analysis does not reveal a strong relationship between initial market reaction and deviation. USD/JPY has a strong negative correlation with sales data surprises four hours after the release.