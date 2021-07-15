Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 15 July 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 109.80
Despite dollar's rally from last Thur's 3-week trough at 109.54 to 110.69 in Asia yesterday, subsequent selloff to 109.94 yesterday on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish testimony and intra-day break below there suggests said correction has ended and consolidation with downside bias remains for a re-test of said support, break would extend recent decline to 109.30 before prospect of a rebound.
On the upside, only above 110.21 would indicate a temporary low has been made and risk stronger retracement to 110.40, then 110.64.
The US will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to another round of J. Powell's comments when he testifies at 13:30GMT on Capital Hill on the second day of his 2-day semi-annual testimony before the Congress. We also have Chicago Fed President Evans speaking at 15:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD in bullish consolidation above 1.1800 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is alternating between gains and losses, consolidating the recent recovery above 1.1800, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid worsening market mood. Covid concerns, China’s growth slowdown spook investors, lift the US dollar. More Powell, US data awaited.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3850 amid mixed UK jobs, ahead PM Johnson
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3850 despite the mixed UK jobs report. Brexit woes remain on the table. DXY consolidates Powell-led losses amid virus woes, reflation fears. Powell 2.0, UK PM Johnson’s speech in focus.
XAU/USD recaptures 200-DMA as US dollar drops with yields
Gold price is looking to extend Wednesday’s rally towards the 100-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1838, having found a strong foothold above the critical 200-DMA at $1826.
Bitcoin displays signs of life, altcoins come out of woodwork
Bitcoin price has reacted positively after dipping into the demand zone, extending from $30,573 to $31,979. A continuation of this uptrend will likely propel BTC by 11% to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $35,618.
Powell testimony lifts tech stocks and hits dollar
Fed Chair Powell's testimony gives Wall Street a boost. Dollar falls back as taper expectations are tapered. FTSE 100 in the red but miners gain as commodity prices rally