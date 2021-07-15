Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 15 July 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 109.80

Despite dollar's rally from last Thur's 3-week trough at 109.54 to 110.69 in Asia yesterday, subsequent selloff to 109.94 yesterday on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's dovish testimony and intra-day break below there suggests said correction has ended and consolidation with downside bias remains for a re-test of said support, break would extend recent decline to 109.30 before prospect of a rebound.

On the upside, only above 110.21 would indicate a temporary low has been made and risk stronger retracement to 110.40, then 110.64.

The US will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to another round of J. Powell's comments when he testifies at 13:30GMT on Capital Hill on the second day of his 2-day semi-annual testimony before the Congress. We also have Chicago Fed President Evans speaking at 15:00GMT.