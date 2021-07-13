Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 13 July 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 110.33

Dollar's rally from last Thursday's 3-week trough at 109.54 to 110.27 in European morning today suggests the first leg of correction from July's 15-month peak at 111.65 has ended and intra-day cross-inspired retreat in tandem with U.S. yields would bring consolidation before prospecting of another rise, loss of upward momentum should cap price below res at 110.81.

Only a daily close below 109.86 signals recovery is over and extends said decline towards the next daily chart objective at 109.20.

Data to be released on Tuesday

U.K. BRC retail sales, Germany CPI, HICP, Swiss producer/import price, France CPI.

U.S. CPI, Redbook, and Federal budget.