Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 09 July 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.04
The greenback's intra-day selloff on Thursday below Wednesday's low at 110.40 to 109.54 on active safe-haven JPY buying due to selloff in global stocks and U.S. futures suggests decline from July's 15-month peak at 111.65 remains in progress and further weakness to 109.20/30 would be seen after consolidation, however, oversold condition would keep price above 109.00 and yield a much-needed correction later.
On the upside, only above 110.40 would indicate a temporary low has been made instead and risk would increase for a stronger retracement to 110.80/85.
Data to be released on Friday
China PPI, CPI, U.K. GDP, industrial output, manufacturing output, construction output, trade balance.
Italy industrial output, Canada employment change, unemployment rate.
US wholesales inventories and wholesales sales.
