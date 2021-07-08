Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 08 July 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 109.86
The greenback's intra-day selloff below yesterday's low at 110.40 on active safe-haven JPY buying due to selloff in global stocks and U.S. futures suggests decline from July's 15-month peak at 111.65 remains in progress and further weakness to 109.20/30 would be seen after consolidation, however, oversold condition would keep price above 109.00 and yield a much-needed correction later.
On the upside, only above 110.40 would indicate a temporary low has been made instead and risk would increase for a stronger retracement to 110.80/85.
Data to be released on Thursday
Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers outlook, Eco watchers current.
U.K. RICS housing price balance, Swiss unemployment rate, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, current account.
Canada leading index, housing starts, U.S. initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
