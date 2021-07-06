Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 July 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 1.1849

Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 15-month peak at 111.65 in Asia on Friday, subsequent selloff to 110.96 in hectic post-NFP trading on the back of soft U.S. unemployment data suggests recent up move has made a temporary top there and intra-day break below aforesaid support would encourage stronger retracement to 110.40/43, however, support at 110.22 should contain downside and yield rebound later this week.

On the upside, only above 111.40/50 would indicate said pullback has ended instead and risk re-test of 111.65, a break would extend to 111.90/00 later.

Data to be released on Tuesday

New Zealand NZIER confidence, GDT price index, Japan all household spending, RBA rate decision.

Germany industrial orders, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales, ZEW survey expectations.

U.S. Markit services PMI and ISM non-manufacturing PMI.