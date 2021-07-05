Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 05 July 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.85
Despite the greenback's rise to a fresh 15-month peak at 111.65 in Asia on Friday, subsequent selloff to 110.96 in hectic post-NFP trading on the back of soft U.S. unemployment data suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top there and intra-day break below aforesaid support would encourage stronger retracement to 110.40/43, however, support at 110.22 should contain downside and yield rebound later this week.
On the upside, only above 111.40/50 would indicate said pullback has ended instead and risk re-test of 111.65, break would extend to 111.90/00 later.
As today is Independence Day in the U.S., there is no release of U.S. eco. data. BOJ Gov. Kuroda will deliver a brief speech at the bank's quarterly regional branch managers' meeting.
