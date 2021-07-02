Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 02 July 2021 09:30GMT

USD/JPY - 111.48

The greenback's rise above June's near 15-month peak at 111.11 on cross-selling in JPY to 111.65 in Asia today suggests Medium Term upmove has once again resumed and consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 111.60/70, however, loss of momentum would keep price below 111.80/90 and yield a much-needed correction early next week.

On the downside, only below 110.75 would indicate a temporary top has been made and risk stronger retracement to 110.43 but 109.95/00 should remain intact.

T.G.I.F., market waits U.S. June non-farm payrolls and unemployment, we also have a slew of other eco. data but these will be largely overlooked by traders, please refer to our EI page for details.