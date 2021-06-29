Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 29 Jun 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.72
Although dollar's fall from last Thursday's near the 15-month peak at 111.11 to 110.49 Friday, then 110.46 today suggests medium term upmove has made a temporary top, subsequent strong rebound to 110.87, then intra-day sideways swings would bring consolidation before prospecting of another rise, above111.11 would extend to 111.47, however, loss of momentum should cap price below 111.71.
On the downside, only below 110.49 risks weakness to 110.22, then possibly 110.03/08.
US will release a slew of eco. data (please refer to our EI page for details) n we have Richmond Fed Barkin is scheduled to speak at 13:00GMT.
