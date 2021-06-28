Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 28 Jun 2021 09:30GMT.
USD/JPY - 110.74
Although dollar's fall from last Thursday's near 15-month peak at 111.11 to 110.49 Friday suggests medium term upmove has made a temporary top, subsequent strong rebound to 110.87, then intra-day sideways swings would bring consolidation before prospect of another rise, above 111.11 would extend to 111.47, however, loss of momentum should cap price below 111.71.
On the downside, only below 110.49 risks weakness to 110.22, then possibly 110.03/08.
G7 economic data to be released later today
U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
