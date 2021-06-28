Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 28 Jun 2021 09:30GMT.

USD/JPY - 110.74

Although dollar's fall from last Thursday's near 15-month peak at 111.11 to 110.49 Friday suggests medium term upmove has made a temporary top, subsequent strong rebound to 110.87, then intra-day sideways swings would bring consolidation before prospect of another rise, above 111.11 would extend to 111.47, however, loss of momentum should cap price below 111.71.

On the downside, only below 110.49 risks weakness to 110.22, then possibly 110.03/08.

G7 economic data to be released later today

U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing business index on Monday.