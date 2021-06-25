Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 25 Jun 2021 09:30GMT
USD/JPY - 110.74
Despite dollar's initial marginal gain to a near 15-month high of 111.11 (Asia), subsequent retreat to 110.70 on cross unwinding in yen suggests medium-term uptrend has made a temporary top and range trading is seen ahead of U.S. PCE data, above 111.11 would extend marginal gain, however, loss of momentum should cap price below daily res at 111.71.
A daily close below 110.67 would risk stronger retracement towards 110.22 but this week's low at 109.72 (Mon) should remain intact.
T.G.I.F., U.S. will release a raft of eco. data which which definitely cause intra-day price swings n in addition, we have a total of 4 Fed officials scheduled to speak in New York session, please refer to our EI page for details.
